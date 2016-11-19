Arkansas piles up offense in 58-42 win over Mississippi State

Rawleigh Williams ran for 205 yards and four touchdowns and also threw for a touchdown to lead Arkansas over Mississippi State 58-42 on Saturday night.
The Arkansas offense did just about anything it wanted against Mississippi State, gaining 661 total yards. The 5-foot-11, 203-pound Williams was easily the Razorbacks’ biggest star, running for touchdowns of 72, 42, 7 and 33 yards before taking a handoff and throwing a jump pass for a 1-yard touchdown to Austin Cantrell.
Arkansas (7-4, 3-4 Southeastern Conference) broke a four-game losing streak to Mississippi State. Austin Allen completed 18 of 25 passes for 303 yards and two touchdowns for the Razorbacks.
Mississippi State (4-7, 2-5) had a big night on offense as well.
Nick Fitzgerald ran for 131 yards and four touchdowns and also threw for 328 yards and two touchdowns, but the Bulldogs could never hold the Razorbacks long enough to climb back into the game after falling into a 38-14 hole by halftime.
Mississippi State receiver Fred Ross caught 10 passes for a career-high 171 yards and two touchdowns.
The Razorbacks have been one of the most inconsistent teams in the SEC this year, but this was definitely one of their better performances, especially on offense. Arkansas’ Williams had huge running holes all night long and took advantage.
It’s the second straight week the Bulldogs have given up at least 50 points after losing to No. 1 Alabama 51-3 last weekend. The lopsided loss to the top-ranked Tide might be excusable, but this defensive disaster against the Razorbacks is much harder to explain.
