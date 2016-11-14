Tickets on sale for Wednesday’s Mississippi State game in Biloxi

The No. 10 Mississippi State women's basketball team is set to take on Tulane at 7 p.m. on Wednesday night at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi.
Tickets are on sale for the game and the cost is $10 for reserved seats, $5 for general admission and admission is free for youth high school age and younger.
Tickets can be purchased online at TicketMaster.com, by phone at (800) 745-3000 or at the coliseum box office.
“We are excited to be coming to Biloxi on Wednesday to play a very good Tulane team,” MSU head coach Vic Schaefer said in a press release. “We have a large alumni base in the area, so we are very excited to have the opportunity to bring our Top 10 basketball team to the Mississippi Coast Coliseum for them. We are hoping they show up and show out.”
MSU (2-0) features a pair of former basketball stars from the coast – freshman forward Amehya Williams from West Harrison and sophomore guard Jazzmun Holmes from Harrison Central.
