Mississippi State names Cannizaro baseball coach

Mississippi State has picked Andy Cannizaro its new baseball coach.
Cannizaro will be formally introduced at a 3 p.m. press conference Monday. He was previously LSU’s hitting coach and recruiting coordinator. He was also a New York Yankees’ scout.
“My family and I could not be more excited to become a part of the Starkville community,” Cannizaro said in a news release. “Our team and our staff understand the tradition and pride in Mississippi State baseball and will be relentless in our pursuit of our first national championship.”
Cannizaro, 37, replaces John Cohen, who was promoted to Athletic Director Friday.
“When you look at all of the characteristics we need in a baseball coach at Mississippi State, Andy is the perfect fit,” Cohen said. “He has an outstanding resume as a recruiter and scout in evaluating and developing talent. He’s been around some of the best minds in all of baseball during his college and professional career. His personality and knowledge of the game will benefit our players.”
Comments