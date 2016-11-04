Reports: MSU to name Cohen A.D., Cannizaro as baseball coach

Mississippi State will officially introduce Bulldogs baseball coach John Cohen as its new athletics director at 1 p.m. Friday, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal in Tupelo reported Friday.
LSU hitting coach and recruiting coordinator Andy Cannizaro will replace Cohen as the Bulldogs’ baseball coach, according to the Baton Rouge Advocate and Daily Journal.
Cohen, 50, has served as MSU’s baseball coach since 2009. Cohen went 284-203-1 during his eight seasons in Starkville and guided State to the postseason five times, including an SEC Tournament title in 2012, a national runner-up finish in 2013 and an SEC Championship this past season.
Cannizaro, 37, played at Tulane University. He was a seventh-round pick of the New York Yankees.
