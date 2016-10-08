Obituaries
Sports
Business
Classifieds
Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Home
Customer Service
Customer Service
Archives
Buy Photos and Pages
Contact Us
Plus
E-Edition
Newsletters
Newspaper in Education
Subscribe
Subscriber Services
News
News
Local News
Communities
Cruisin The Coast
Latest News
Business
Casinos
Crime
DHS
Military
Politics
Crawdaddy
Weather
State
Nation & World
By the Way
Hurricane Katrina
Sports
Sports
High School
Outdoors
New Orleans Saints
Biloxi Shuckers
Southern Miss
Mississippi State
Ole Miss
New Orleans Pelicans
Auto Racing
Blogs & Columnists
Keeping Score
Patrick Magee
Patrick Ochs
Rick Cleveland
Brian Allee-Walsh
Politics
Politics
Elections 2016
Living
Living
Religion
Food & Drink
@Home
Health & Fitness
Engagement/Wedding Ads
Marquee
Calendar
Comics
Puzzles & Games
Ask the Expert
TV Guide
Blogs & Columnists
Desk Life
Lannie & Granny
Entertainment
Entertainment
Mardi Gras
Mardi Gras Maps
Arts and Culture
Celebrities
Comics
Dining
Horoscopes
Framed Photos
Movie News & Reviews
Blogs & Columnists
Throwing Shade
C'est La Vie
Opinion
Opinion
Editorials
More Opinions
Letters
Sound Off
Cartoons
Blogs & Columnists
Paul Hampton
Charlie Mitchell
Obituaries
Local Deals
Classifieds
Jobs
Moonlighting
Cars
Homes
Rentals
Place An Ad
About Us
Mississippi State
October 8, 2016 8:55 AM
LIVE SEC UPDATES: Mississippi State-Auburn, other big games
Mississippi State coach Dan Mullen sees a challenge ahead on Saturday agagainst Auburn.
Jim Lytle
Associated Press
i
By Patrick Magee
pmagee@sunherald.com
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Live Blog LIVE SEC UPDATES: Auburn-Mississippi State, other big games
Related content
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Mississippi State
Comments
Videos
facebook
twitter
email
Share
More Videos
2:02
George County celebrates win over D'Iberville
Pause
1:30
Six trips through Hurricane Matthew
2:01
Myles Brennan receives his Under Armour All-American jersey
3:10
Cassie Barker surrenders to authorities
0:56
See Gulfport teen's touching homecoming invitation
4:38
Sports Guys Week 8: George County 'one of the more dangerous offenses'
1:42
By the way:Bowzer from Sha Na Na is having a pool party at the Beau Rivage
2:03
$140M expansion of Margaritaville Biloxi with giant Ferris wheel envisioned
1:27
Jayden takes a special ride
5:43
Long Beach Police Chief deals with tragic death, department morale
2:00
Birds of a feather flock to Long Beach Cruisin' the Coast parade
Share Video
Video link:
Select
Embed code:
Select
facebook
twitter
email
5 months ago
Vick Ballard talks about future with Saints
1:24
5 months ago
Vick Ballard talks about future with Saints
2:02
10 hours ago
George County celebrates win over D'Iberville
1:30
13 hours ago
Six trips through Hurricane Matthew
View more video
Mississippi State
Mississippi State seeks third straight win over Auburn
Coast duo expected to help Mississippi State women make championship run
Mississippi State faces challenge against Auburn D
Mississippi State’s Richie Brown named semifinalist for scholar-athlete award
Prescott-Wentz showdown on horizon? Well, Romo might be back
Sports Videos
Comments