Report: Florida set to hire Mississippi State AD Scott Stricklin

Reports surfaced last week that Mississippi State athletics director Scott Stricklin was a leading candidate for Florida’s vacancy.
It now appears Stricklin to the Gators is all but official.
According to USA Today’s Dan Wolken, Stricklin is now headed to Gainesville, Fla.
“Florida is expected to name Mississippi State's Scott Stricklin its AD at a presser Tuesday, a person with knowledge tells @USATodaySports,” he tweeted Monday afternoon.
Florida is expected to name Mississippi State's Scott Stricklin its AD at a presser Tuesday, a person with knowledge tells @USATODAYsports— Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) September 26, 2016
He later added that Stricklin is currently in Gainesville, finalizing the agreement.
The Clarion-Ledger previously reported Florida was a serious threat to poach Stricklin. The Clarion-Ledger also reported Stricklin turned down the first UF offer earlier this month, but Florida responded with another deal “for at least $1 million but could be upwards of $1.4 million.”
Stricklin, a Jackson native and MSU graduate, has led the Bulldogs’ athletics department since 2010. According to the Clarion-Ledger, he currently makes about $500,000.
Stricklin will replace Jeremy Foley, who announced his retirement in June after 25 years as Florida’s AD.
The Sun Herald is working to update this report.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
Comments