Reports: Florida courting Mississippi State AD Scott Stricklin

Dan Mullen’s has consistently been connected to vacant coaching gigs around the country during the last couple of offseasons. Now Mississippi State athletics director Scott Stricklin is receiving plenty of attention. The Clarion-Ledger has reported Florida is targeting Mississippi State’s AD in its ongoing search to replace long-time AD Jeremy Foley.
Michael Bonner reported the Gators have extended multiple offers to Stricklin, citing multiple sources.
Stricklin reportedly turned down the first offer earlier this month, but Florida responded with another deal “for at least $1 million but could be upwards of $1.4 million.”
Stricklin, a Jackson native and MSU graduate, has led the Bulldogs’ athletics department since 2010. According to the Clarion-Ledger, he currently makes about $500,000.
There are plenty of opinions out there regarding Stricklin’s potential match with Florida. Arkansas AD Jeff Long had a little fun, not-so-cryptically tweeting “A new opportunity is not always a better opportunity, choose wisely grasshopper.”
A new opportunity is not always a better opportunity, choose wisely grasshopper— Jeff Long (@jefflongUA) September 20, 2016
Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman tweeted: “Have been hearing a lot recently that #UF folks were very high on the #MissState AD.” He later added: “One Power5 AD told me: “it’s good to see they targeted a REAL AD, who gets coll. athletics, not some random businessman.”
The Gators are on the prowl because Foley is retiring Oct. 1 after 25 years at Florida.
