Mississippi State seeks 2nd straight road win at LSU

Two years ago when Mississippi State walked into Tiger Stadium and shocked LSU on a Saturday night, most everyone outside of the visiting sideline was caught off guard.
The Bulldogs dominated almost every facet of the game from start to finish and won their first game in Death Valley in 23 years. That team had a giant chip on its shoulder and they also had Dak Prescott calling the shots.
Now that Prescott is gone, MSU needs some of that same mojo moving forward from their head coach Dan Mullen. After Mullen released some of that energy at Davis Wade Stadium in MSU’s win last week against South Carolina, he’s hoping it continues moving forward.
“I guarantee that I will bring the intensity every single day at practice and make sure the intensity is there,” Mullen said. “As the leader, I have to set that standard and I’ll set that standard really high to make sure that we play with that same level, sense of urgency, and desperate intensity that we need to win a game.”
Mullen hopes that the same intensity continues this week as MSU (1-1, 1-0) heads back down to Baton Rouge to take on No. 20 LSU (1-1, 0-0) in a game that will answer many questions for both teams.
The Tigers are again loaded in talent across the board but there are still concerns in Tiger land offensively. Junior quarterback Brandon Harris was benched midway through their 34-13 win against Jacksonville State and Purdue transfer Danny Etling came off the bench for 100 yards passing, a touchdown and an interception.
LSU coach Les Miles slated Etling as the starter for Saturday and he has plenty of weapons with which to work. The biggest weapon returns in the form of All-American Leonard Fournette, the running back who sat out last week due to injury.
With Fournette back and the talent at wide receiver on page with Etling, things could come together at any time for LSU. Mullen certainly doesn’t feel sorry for the Tigers’ offensive woes.
“They have dynamic play-making wide receivers, possibly the best running back in America, a bunch of veteran players on offense, a lot of play makers on the defensive side, dynamic secondary physical-athletic offensive linemen and linebackers, and a bunch of players that can really run,” Mullen said. “They don’t have a lot of weaknesses on their team. You look at the personnel, they have as many good players as any other team in America. This will be a great challenge for us and a tough environment for us to go out there and win.”
As for his own team, Mullen feels relieved to have the quarterback controversy in Starkville under wraps. Nick Fitzgerald all but locked down his spot as the starter with a 19-for-29 passing performance in which he threw for 178 yards and a touchdown and ran for 195 yards, a school record for a quarterback.
Mullen decided last week to turn to Fitzgerald for better or for worse and that backing from the head coach pushed the sophomore quarterback.
“After the first game, I didn’t want him to worry about (the lack of reps),” Mullen said. “The plan through camp and even through game one, I don’t think there was any pressure one way or the other. Going forward into the season, I didn’t want him to have to feel that.”
The pressure doesn’t fall solely on Fitzgerald. MSU’s chances of winning will be decided in the battle up front for the offensive and defensive line.
Left guard Devon Desper remembers their trip to Tiger Stadium two years ago in which the Bulldogs blew through LSU’s front on both sides. Though he can’t take a whole lot from that game into this year’s game, the philosophy of winning up front still remains.
“We don’t really look back at that because it’s a different defense they’re running now,” Desper said. “There were a lot of us here for that game a couple of years ago. (Justin) Senior started that game at right tackle and played the whole game. (The offensive line) dominated that game and we’re going to try to do the same thing this weekend.”
Mississippi State at LSU
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Tiger Stadium
TV: ESPN2
Radio: 1490-AM, 1640-AM, 870-AM, 105.3 FM
