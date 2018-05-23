This Gulfport football star's mom was 'shocked, emotional' over his new SEC scholarship offer

Gulfport senior linebacker Derick Hall had to stop by his mom's work place Wednesday so he could inform her of his most recent scholarship offer, and it was a big one — LSU.
“She was very shocked. She was very excited,” Hall said. “She and my sister always liked LSU for specific reasons. She never really thought that kind of school would come my way. She was shocked, emotional.”
Hall has increasingly become a target of some of the SEC's top football programs. At the moment, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky and Texas A&M are the only schools that haven't offered the 6-foot-4, 220-pound linebacker.
Mississippi State and Ole Miss are among the schools that have been most active in recruiting Hall and he plans to visit Louisville, Arkansas and Missouri this summer.
With LSU now on board, Hall's stock should only increase in the coming months.
“They have been looking at me since last summer when I was at the Tulane camp,” Hall said. “They came down a couple of weeks ago, but I couldn't meet with them because my sister was graduating. (Gulfport coach John Archie) told me they wanted to offer me.”
On Wednesday, LSU defensive line coach Dennis Johnson stopped by for another visit to Gulfport.
“They see me as a backer even though I can play both sides of the ball,” Hall said. “They see me playing as an outside linebacker that can rush the passer and drop back, that can do it all. He said they want to make me a Tiger.”
Hall announced a list of his top eight schools back in March, but has yet to update the group. His original eight are Auburn, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Florida State, Tennessee, Louisville, Arkansas and Vanderbilt.
He has yet to talk with his parents about updating his top eight schools, but the Bayou Bengals appear to be in good shape to join the group.
“I will tell you that LSU will definitely be in that eight,” Hall said.
Hall, who plans to graduate in December, has been looking closely at schools that have shown interest and LSU seems to hit a lot of the markers.
“It's a big football school,” he said. “They have a great education there. I do my research and they have a great graduation rate there. Football-wise, they have everything you could ask for.”
Most schools want Hall as a linebacker, but he also plays receiver at Gulfport and could easily play tight end at the next level. He runs the 40-yard dash in 4.6 seconds.
With more offers probably on the way, Hall knows that the pressure will only pick up this summer.
“It's definitely going be a hard decision,” he said. “I'm going to enjoy the process and still try to be a kid.”
