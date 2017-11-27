George County's McKinnley Jackson.
LSU

He’s only a sophomore at George County, but he just committed to an SEC West power

By Patrick Magee

pmagee@sunherald.com

November 27, 2017 10:21 PM

George County sophomore defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson has decided to bring his recruitment to an early end.

Jackson tweeted Monday night that has decided to commit to LSU, choosing Ed Orgeron’s Tigers over Alabama, Florida State, Auburn, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Southern Miss and Memphis.

The 6-foot-3, 275-pound Jackson told the Sun Herald this past summer that he was open to committing by the end of his junior year, but that timetable has obviously been pushed up.

Jackson became the target of several of the region’s top programs after he picked up a Louisiana-Lafayette offer during a summer camp prior to his freshman year of high school.

George County struggled through a 2-10 season during Jackson’s sophomore campaign, but Jackson continued to show promise along the defensive line. He made 81 tackles, including 36 for negative-yardage plays, and had a pair of touchdowns on defense.

LSU offered Jackson on June 3. He won’t be able to sign until the early signing period in December 2019.

Patrick Magee: 228-896-2333, @Patrick_Magee

