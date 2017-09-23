Former St. Stanislaus quarterback Myles Brennan saw some action in LSU’s win over UT Chattanooga. But will Brennan see any playing time Saturday in Baton Rouge?
LSU

Will LSU bounce back against Syracuse? Will Myles Brennan play? What you need to know

By Jeff Clark

jclark@sunherald.com

September 23, 2017 11:04 AM

Yes, LSU is coming off a 37-7 loss on the road to Mississippi State in their SEC opener. But don’t put away the purple and gold just yet as there’s still a lot of football to played between now and January.

And the good news is that the Tigers are 21-point favorites in Saturday’s game at Tiger Stadium against the Syracuse Orange.

SB Nation reports that star running back Derrius Guice, who was injured in the loss to MSU, will play against Syracuse. Tigers Coach Ed Orgeron told The Advocate that Guice’s role will be limited against the Orange.

But will former St. Stanislaus standout Myles Brennan see any playing time Saturday in Baton Rouge? Orgeron said it’s a possibility.

“It never came up that Danny (Etling) was playing that bad that we need to put Myles in” Orgeron said in a press conference Monday. “But I will say this to you, that we're going to give Myles more reps this week and see if he can play in the next couple of games. We'd love him to play, but that all depends on how the game goes.”

Here’s what you need to know about Saturday’s game:

What channel? ESPN2

What time? 6 p.m.

What day? Saturday, Sept. 23

How to watch online: WatchESPN

Odds: LSU is a 21-point favorite

