It’s been 359 days since LSU’s Super Regional loss to Coastal Carolina — and counting

LSU shortstop Kramer Robertson, 3, attempts to throw a ball hit by Rice catcher Dominic DiCaprio that hit LSU starting pitcher Eric Walker, 10, in the glove in the ninth inning of Game 6 of the 2017 NCAA Baton Rouge Regional between LSU and Rice on Sunday, June 4, 2017, at Alex Box Stadium. LSU shut out Rice 5-0. Hilary Scheinuk Advocate staff photo