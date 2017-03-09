Sources: Johnny Jones to be fired by LSU, Joe Alleva on Friday

LSU athletic director Joe Alleva is expected to meet Friday with men’s basketball coach Johnny Jones, at which time Jones will be fired, multiple sources told The Advocate on Thursday.
Jones’ team was eliminated from the Southeastern Conference tournament on Wednesday night with a 79-52 setback to Mississippi State, which brought an end to a miserable season that saw LSU go 10-21 overall.
While Jones repeatedly has said he had not spoken with Alleva about his job status since a report surfaced Tuesday saying the fifth-year coach was going to be fired after the SEC tournament, the sources indicated it will happen Friday.
Jones and his team returned home Thursday morning, but Alleva couldn’t meet with the Tigers’ coach because Alleva was traveling back from the tournament, which is being held in Nashville, Tennessee.
Alleva wasn’t expected back in Baton Rouge until later Thursday evening and wanted to speak to Jones face to face, a source said.
Upon his return from Nashville, Jones said nothing had changed since he spoke to reporters after the loss to Mississippi State. He said late Thursday morning that no meeting was set with members of LSU’s administration.
Jones, who is 90-72 in his five seasons at LSU, is the fourth-winningest coach in school history.
