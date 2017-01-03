LSU

January 3, 2017 10:17 AM

Ex-LSU player: You stole a reminder of the blood, sweat and tears ...

Advocate staff report

A thief recently made off with a BCS National Championship watch, an SEC championship ring and other memorabilia. And the former LSU football player he robbed is not happy.

Seth Fruge, a walk-on special-teams player at LSU from 2009 to 2013, says the thief who broke into his Shreveport home stole more than material things.

"You stole a reminder of the blood, sweat and tears over five years that I put in with (my) brothers," Fruge said in a Jan. 2 Facebook post, which has since been shared more than 34,000 times.

To whoever broke into my house in Shreveport and stole my SEC championship ring, Outback bowl ring, 3 year letterman...

Posted by Seth Fruge on&nbsp;Monday, January 2, 2017

Related content

LSU

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Rainy day shoppers

View more video

Sports Videos