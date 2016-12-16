How high will Leonard Fournette go in the 2017 NFL draft?

Could the upcoming 2017 NFL draft mean big things for LSU running back Leonard Fournette? NFL draft expert and ESPN football analyst Mel Kiper thinks so.
Kiper said Thursday Fournette is the best running back in the 2017 NFL draft class.
“I think you’re looking at top five to seven for Fournette,” Kiper said.
Dallas Cowboys standout Ezekiel Elliott, who played college football at Ohio State, was the last running back picked in the first round of the draft. Elliott, who leads the NFL with 1,392 rushing yards, was picked fourth overall.
Kiper also predicts that Alabama defensive end Jonathan Allen could be the first overall draft pick and Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster could be picked second or third.
