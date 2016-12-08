LSWho? Reports say Kiffin headed to Houston

Tuscaloosa While it’s not yet official, it looks as if Alabama Offensive Coordinator Lane Kiffin will be leaving Tuscaloosa to take a head coaching job at Houston.
Both Al.com and USA Today report that Kiffin has been selected to replace Tom Herman as the new head coach for the Cougars. Kiffin has been at Alabama for three years. The No. 1 Crimson Tide are set to play Washington on Dec. 31 in the College Football Playoffs. It is not known if Kiffin will finish out his post-season duties with coach Nick Saban if and when the Houston job becomes finalized.
Kiffin was at the top of recently-named LSU head coach Ed Orgereon’s list to be the offensive coordinator of the Tigers. LSU under Orgeron offered Alabama commit Tua Tagovailoa, which led to St. Stanislauss quarterback Myles Brennan to withdraw his commitment to the Tigers and open up his recruiting process. SEC Country reports that Tagovailoa and his family called Brennan and his family to let them know that the quarterback from Hawaii remained committed to Alabama.
The Sun Herald will have more on this story as it develops.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
Comments