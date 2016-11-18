No mention of Orgeron in LSU AD’s letter on coaching search

LSU Athletic Director Joe Alleva released a statement Friday morning on the school’s continuing search for its next head football coach. But in the letter, which was published on the LSU sports website, Alleva makes no mention of interim head coach Ed Orgeron.
“I wanted to give Tiger fans an update on the hiring of our new head football coach,” Alleva said in the letter. “I take this responsibility very seriously and know the most important job I currently face is hiring the right head coach, leader and role model for the young athletes who choose to study and play for LSU.”
Alleva had a laundry list of qualifications that he’s looking for in LSU’s next coach, including the ability to take them to place the Tigers in the national championship picture annually.
Orgeron has gone 4-1 at LSU since he replaced Les Miles, who was abruptly fired earlier in the season after a loss to Auburn.
Other names rumored to be attached to the coaching spot include FSU head coach Jimbo Fisher.
LSU (6-3) plays Florida (7-2) at home in Baton Rouge on Friday.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
Comments