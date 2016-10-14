Here’s one of the ways LSU will honor Mike VI against Southern Miss

There has been an outpouring of support since Tuesday when LSU announced Mike VI, the school’s 11-year-old mascot, had died after a four-month battle with cancer.
LSU tweeted Thursday that among Saturday’s tributes to the long-time mascot will be a sticker on the football team’s helmets.
The memorial decal for Mike VI that the Tigers will wear this weekend pic.twitter.com/NU10zVIgdt— LSU Football Equip (@LSUFBEquipment) October 13, 2016
The sticker is an eloquent tribute: a black circle with “VI” in white.
Mike VI was diagnosed with a rare and inoperable form of cancer in May. Last week, the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine announced a tumor in the tiger’s skull had grown and cancer had spread, drastically shortening its life expectancy.
Mike VI was euthanized in its “night house” on the Baton Rouge campus.
Kickoff against Southern Miss in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is set for 6:30 p.m. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.
