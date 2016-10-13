LSU-Florida game rescheduled

The LSU v. Florida football game, which was postponed last weekend because of Hurricane Matthew, has been rescheduled for Nov. 19, SEC officials announced.
The game originally to be played in Gainesville, Fla., will instead be played in Baton Rouge.
The presidents and chancellors have also established the expectation for existing SEC policy to be revised to better define the process for completing postponed or interrupted games and to give the commissioner authority to determine the date and location of future games that need to be rescheduled if the two schools involved can’t come to a mutual agreement.
“It was important for us to come to a resolution. Each university had its own set of concerns throughout this process, however existing SEC regulations did not provide an avenue to resolve conflicting issues in a more timely manner,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. “As I have repeatedly said, this game needed to be played. In the end, I want to give credit to the University of Florida for making concessions to move this year’s game to Baton Rouge.”
The 2017 LSU v. Florida game, originally planned in Baton Rouge, will be moved to Gainesville.
LSU and Florida will exercise cancellation clauses for scheduled Nov. 19 games against South Alabama and Presbyterian, respectively.
Comments