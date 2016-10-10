AD says LSU won’t lose Nov. 19 home game to play at Florida

LSU athletic director Joe Alleva says the Tigers won’t give up their Nov. 19 home game to play a postponed game at Florida.
Alleva’s stance leaves open the possibility of LSU hosting No. 18 Florida on that date, should the Gators be willing to do so, although there is no indication of that.
LSU has an open date on Oct. 29, the week before hosting No. 1 Alabama. But Alleva says LSU will agree to play at Florida that day only if Alabama also has a game that day.
Currently, the Crimson Tide has an open date the weekend before traveling to LSU.
If the LSU-Florida game doesn’t get made up, the schools will play only seven Southeastern Conference games this season, rather than the usual eight.
Comments