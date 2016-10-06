Hurricane Matthew forces LSU-Florida postponement

Saturday's LSU-Florida football game in Gainesville, Fla., has been postponed due to the threat of Hurricane Matthew, the Southeastern Conference announced Thursday afternoon.
The game, which was set to kick off at 11 a.m. on Saturday in Gainesville, Fla., has been called off due to the hurricane's expected arrival on Florida's Atlantic Coast late Thursday night or early Friday morning.
The universities and the SEC will work together to reschedule the game at a later date if possible.
“We had a very productive phone call today with a great spirit of cooperation between the universities' presidents and athletic directors and it became clear that the University of Florida could neither host no travel to a game this weekend considering the circumstances,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement.
Florida officials had been determined to keep the game in Gainesville and no plans were made to move the game elsewhere prior to Thursday's decision.
Matthew is expected to make landfall as either a Category 4 or Category 5 hurricane. Up to 1.5 million Floridians have been ordered to evacuate by Gov. Rick Scott and he has activated 3,500 members of the National Guard.
Comments