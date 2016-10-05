LSU

LSU mascot Mike VI receives grim prognosis

By Rebekah Allen

LSU's live tiger mascot Mike VI, who was diagnosed with a rare, incurable cancer in May, has one or two months left to live, LSU veterinarian David Baker said at a news conference on Wednesday.

Baker said he would begin the process of finding a new live tiger cub to be the new school mascot immediately.

A tumor that was found in Mike's face in May has grown, and is blocking the big cat's right tear duct and sinus canal -- which caused a sinus infection earlier this week.

A CT scan conducted earlier this week also found another new tumor in the base of his neck, and a chain of about eight to 10 "lima bean sized" tumors were found on his leg.

In June, LSU care takers, in conjunction with the Mary Bird Perkins-Our Lady of the Lake Center, treated Mike's original tumor with a stereotactic radiation therapy -- which was the first of its kind for a tiger.

Baker said the therapy effectively lengthened Mike's life for a few months, but medical professionals have opted against another round of treatment.

