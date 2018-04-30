She's one of the best to ever suit up at East Central and she's decided to head to the SEC

East Central girls basketball star Sania Wells has put her recruitment to an end and she's headed to the SEC.
Wells announced Monday night that she has verbally committed to Auburn.
“I feel relief,” she said shortly after her announcement. “I'm happy, excited.”
The 5-foot-7 junior chose Auburn over LSU, Southern Miss, Louisiana Tech, Boston University and South Alabama. Vanderbilt also began to show interest in recent weeks.
Wells, a two-time member of the Sun Herald All-South Mississippi Team, was one of the top guards in the state this season, averaging 25 points, six rebounds and five steals.
Even though she had plenty of time to make a decision, Wells decided to go ahead and make the call.
“I had my options for a while,” she said. “After my last AAU tournament, me and my parents sat down and had a talk. My heart has been at Auburn for a while. I finally made it official.”
For Wells, it's a dream come true to compete in the SEC.
“Ever since I've been playing, I've been wanting to play in the SEC,” she said.
Wells is the sister of East Central star senior running back Tony Brown, who signed in February to play football at South Alabama.
Brown was pumped about his sister's decision.
“He wanted to be the one to type my commitment letter, but I didn't let him,” she said with a laugh. “He's pretty happy.
“My daddy is excited. My mom is excited. We're so excited to be getting out of the recruiting process.”
Auburn plans to insert Wells, a gifted ball-handler and scorer, at point guard.
“They're a run and go type of team,” she said “That's how I like to play.”
Wells said she felt an easy connection with the staff.
“It's great. We can talk and laugh all the time,” she said. “It's so great. We've talked only three times in person and it's great.”
Auburn is led by head coach Terri Williams-Flournoy, who is coming off her sixth year on the job.
