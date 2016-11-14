Texas: Don’t mess with Mississippi

In an otherwise disappointing season for the Magnolia State there's been one bright spot the Rebel and Bulldog fan bases can share — embarrassing a top-10 ranked Texas A&M program.
One week after the Aggies lost QB Trevor Knight in a 35-28 defeat at Mississippi State, it happened again.
With Shea Patterson making his collegiate debut, the Rebels rallied in the fourth quarter for a 29-28 victory at a rowdy Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.
The consecutive decisions have both sent Aggies faithful into a tailspin — don't believe me, check out the Texags.com post-game video where they call both Ole Miss and MSU “trash programs” — and given the Bulldogs and Rebs hope that there may be life without Dak Prescott and Chad Kelly.
As for the Aggies, it has been hard for the fan base to come to grips with the new normal of sorts that life without Johnny Manziel has presented.
Winner of the Week
Ole Miss 29, Texas A&M 28: The Aggies looked in control with a 21-6 advantage going into halftime Saturday. Then the Rebels finally started to click. After a scoreless third quarter, Ole Miss out-scored the Aggies 23-7 in the final frame to complete the comeback. The go-ahead score came courtesy of a 39-yard field goal by kicker Gary Wunderlich with 37 seconds remaining. Former Stone and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College product Justin Evans had a game-high 12 tackles in the loss.
Loser of the Week
Auburn: Sean White has proved a lot of doubters wrong this season while helping Auburn surprise prognosticators. Then Saturday happened and he completed just 6 of 20 passes for 27 yards in Auburn’s 13-7 loss to rival Georgia. Had it not been for Patterson’s fourth-quarter heroics, this could have been the game of the week. First-year coach Kirby Smart had been feeling the heat after losing four of their last six games. The win makes UGA bowl bound. The loss also showed Auburn’s reliance on Kamryn Pettway, the nations’ No. 4 rusher who was injured a week ago against Vanderbilt.
Star player
QB Shea Patterson (Ole Miss): The SEC’s Freshman of the Week showed why he was considered by most recruiters to be the top quarterback in the 2016 signing class. He showed freshman jitters early on, playing in front of 104,892 at Kyle Field, but ended up completing 25 of 42 passes for 338 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 64 yards and threw one interception. As for the whole debate over burning his redshirt ... think it was worth it now?
Statistically speaking
300-100: Alabama QB Jalen Hurts was named the SEC’s Co-Offensive Player of the week after becoming the first Tide signal caller to throw for 300 yards (347) and rush for 100 in the same game. His 447 yards of total offense in Alabama’s 51-3 win against Mississippi State was the third-best total in school history. Furthermore: Hurts’ five total touchdowns (four passing, one rushing) tied him for the school record with Shaun Alexander, Santonio Beard and Gary Hollingsworth.
Pollsters
Associated Press: No. 1 Alabama, No. 16 LSU, No. 18 Auburn, No. 21 Florida, No. 23 Texas A&M. Receiving votes: Tennessee, Arkansas, Ole Miss.
USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll: No. 1 Alabama, No. 14 LSU, No. 16 Auburn, No. 18 Florida, No. 22 Texas A&M. Receiving votes: Tennessee, Arkansas.
College Football Playoff: No. 1 Alabama, No. 8 Texas A&M, No. 9 Auburn, No. 24 LSU, No. 25 Arkansas.
SEC Contenders
1. Alabama (10-0)
2. LSU (6-3)
3. Auburn (7-3)
Relegation Zone
12. South Carolina (5-5)
13. Missouri (3-7)
14. Vanderbilt (4-6)
Game to watch
Mississippi State women vs. Tulane at Coast Coliseum (7 p.m., Wednesday): Not football, but basketball. Not only is Mississippi State one of the top teams in the country (opening the season at No. 10 in the Associated Press poll), but the Bulldogs also boast two Coast products in Harrison Central’s Jazzmun Holmes and West Harrison’s Ameshya Williams. The Bulldogs (2-0) have dominated Villanova and Maine in their first two games of the season, allowing Williams and Holmes to see healthy minutes. In 48 minutes combined, the two Coast products have scored 22 points with nine assists and seven rebounds. Tickets are still available and can be purchased either at ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.
