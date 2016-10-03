Here’s everything you need to know about Week 5 in the SEC

There’s never a dull moment in the Southeastern Conference. Even when the schedule seems to be lacking there’s plenty of intrigue and drama. Week 5 was no different.
Winner of the Week
LSU 42, Missouri 7: The actual game was a blowout but you have to admit you were at least intrigued by Ed Orgeron making his debut as interim coach at LSU. Yes, Missouri is one of the worst teams in the league, but the Tigers gave Georgia a run for its money and actually has the SEC’s leading passer in Drew Lock. With a tweaked offense after OC Cam Cameron and head coach Les Miles were let go the previous weekend, LSU rolled. LSU pieced together four drives of at least 80 yards against an SEC foe for the first time since 2001. LSU’s 634 yards of total offense in league competition bested previous high marks against Ole Miss (1987) and Mississippi State (1967). Orgeron and Company will be tested this week as they travel to Florida.
Loser of the Week
Tennessee 34, Georgia 31: UT could have easily landed in the Winner of the Week category, but, really, to me this game came down to that final heave toward the end zone. And specifically, how did Georgia, with the bulk of its defenders in the vicinity, not bat the ball down. How does that happen?
Star player
RB Derrius Guice (LSU): Leonard Fournette who? Guice broke free for a career best 163 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries in LSU’s 42-7 win over Missouri. After Saturday’s performance, the sophomore actually leads LSU with 408 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. He ranks eighth in the SEC. Orgeron told reporters Monday that Fournette is day-to-day and may miss the Florida game.
Statistically speaking
26: Former Stone High and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College product Justin Evans continues to show out for Texas A&M. The Aggies’ safety currently has 26 solo tackles, which is good enough for third in the SEC. His 37 overall tackles rank ninth in the league. Evans also has two interceptions.
Pollsters
Associated Press: No. 1 Alabama, No. 8 Texas A&M, No. 9 Tennessee, No. 14 Ole Miss, No. 16 Arkansas, No. 18 Florida. Receiving votes: LSU, Auburn, Georgia.
USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll: No. 1 Alabama, No. 7 Texas A&M, No. 9 Tennessee, No. 14 Ole Miss, No. 17 Arkansas, No. 18 Florida. Receiving votes: LSU, Georgia, Auburn.
SEC Contenders
1. Alabama (5-0)
2. Texas A&M (5-0)
3. Tennessee (5-0)
Relegation zone
12. Kentucky (2-3)
13. South Carolina (2-3)
14. Vanderbilt (2-3)
Game to watch
Tennessee at Texas A&M (2:30 p.m., CBS): In a pretty loaded weekend schedule, the Vols at Aggies stands out. Texas A&M hasn’t had a lot of close games this season, whereas it seems Tennessee only knows how to win close games. Something’s gotta give on Saturday. Will Joshua Dobbs mount another late comback or will Trevor Knight and Evans be too much for the Vols?
