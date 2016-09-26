Here’s everything you need to know about Week 4 in the SEC

It was a pretty quiet week in the SEC, right? Only a handful of epic fourth-quarter rallies, a few ranked routes and a coach being fired. Other than that, just another week in the SEC ...
Winner of the Week
Tennessee 38, Florida 28: Thanks to a furious second half rally, Tennessee ended its 11-game losing streak against Florida by out-scoring the Gators 35-7 in the final two quarters. Fill-in UF QB Austin Appleby certainly did a good job in Luke Del Rio’s absence, throwing for 296 yards and three TDs, but it wasn’t enough as the Gators’ defense let UT back in the game.
“I didn’t see anybody blink,” Tennessee coach Butch Jones told media after the win. “Nobody flinched. They just kept playing.”
St. Stanislaus tight end and UT commit Chase Rogers was at the game and posted a video from the post-game euphoria.
Most hype game I have ever been. It's great to be a Tennessee Vol @GrayMaleik @theo_jackson05 @jordant9779 pic.twitter.com/510MrLZfu3— chase rogers (@ChaseARogers) September 25, 2016
“Most hype game I have ever been (to),” he tweeted. “It’s great to be a Tennessee Vol.”
Loser of the Week
Auburn 18, LSU 13: It has to be this game, right? LSU’s inability to score more than 13 points (in 60 minutes) at Auburn ended up being the final straw that broke Les Miles’ back in Baton Rouge. Trailing 18-13, and with time rapidly running out, it looked like LSU might actually pull out the game again, but the Tigers didn’t get the final snap off before time expired. Now the Bayou Bengals are left to wonder what life will be like with Ed Orgeron leading the program on an interim basis. The former Ole Miss coach did a good job with the interim title at Southern Cal in 2013, but LSU is a different animal — even if it is the Louisiana native’s dream job.
Star player
QB Joshua Dobbs (Tennessee): The Vols’ QB completed 16 of 32 passes for 319 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 80 yards and a TD.
Statistically speaking
11: Tennessee’s win on Saturday snapped an 11-game losing skid to Florida. As some of the Game Day signs pointed out, until Saturday, Tennessee fans have never been able to post about a “new” UT win over the Gators on Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, etc. Heck, Facebook was only just beginning its world domination in 2004, the last time UT topped UF. Oh the humanity!
Pollsters
Associated Press: No. 1 Alabama, No. 9 Texas A&M, No. 11 Tennessee, No. 16 Ole Miss, No. 20 Arkansas, No. 23 Florida, No. 25 Georgia. Receiving votes: Auburn , LSU.
USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll: No. 1 Alabama, No. 10 Texas A&M, No. 11 Tennessee, No. 17 Ole Miss, No. 20 Georgia, No. 21 Florida, No. 22 Arkansas. Receiving votes: LSU, Auburn.
SEC contenders
1. Alabama (4-0)
2. Texas A&M (4-0)
3. Tennessee (4-0)
Relegation zone
12. Kentucky (2-2)
13. South Carolina (2-2)
14. Vanderbilt (2-2)
Game to watch
Missouri at LSU: Hear me out... While Tennessee at Georgia is the only game between ranked opponents in an otherwise underwhelming SEC schedule, Missouri traveling to Baton Rouge for Ed Orgeron’s debut as LSU’s interim head coach should hold plenty of intrigue. How will the LSU Tigers respond after Les Miles’ dismissal? Was Miles and offensive coordinator indeed holding back the Tigers’ offense? Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. game between the two Tigers on SEC Network should go a long way projecting how LSU will play the remainder of the season.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
