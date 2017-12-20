Running back Caleb Batie runs into a wall of MGCCC player. Batie signed with Missouri Southern State.
Junior Colleges

Find out which Pearl River Wildcats landed with four year colleges

By James Jones

jkjones@sunherald.com

December 20, 2017 07:47 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 03:04 PM

Fourteen Pearl River Community College players signed four-year college scholarships Wednesday.

Leading the Wildcats’ signing class is offensive lineman Gerald Bell, who signed with Troy University.

Defensive end Korbin Harmon signed with Tennessee-Martin. Defensive back Daylon Burks signed with Alcorn State. Running back Caleb Batie is headed Missouri Southern State.

Offensive lineman Tyrin Arceneaux is headed to Nicholls State.

Two defensive backs— Zhaunte McElroy and J’Quille Washington — are headed to Mississippi College and Northeastern State in Oklahoma. Defensive end Shelton Fortenberry signed with Kentucky Christian.

Three sets of Wildcats will remain teammates.

▪  Former Harrison Central linebacker Chase Crosby and Malcolm Staten of Bay St. Louis signed with Arkansas-Monticello.

▪ Offensive linemen Jamarcus Holmes and Tremaine Chatman both signed with Tusculum (Tenn.) College.

▪ Former Pearl River Central linebacker David Salser and offensive lineman Tyler Harris will attend North Carolina-Pembroke.

Harmon, a transfer from Ole Miss, finished with 33 tackles, three for losses of 24 yards, two sacks and two fumble recoveries for touchdowns. Batie was second on the team in rushing with 723 yards on 110 carries and four touchdowns.

Crosby had 75 tackles, eight for losses of 26 yards, a pair of sacks and a fumble recovery. Staten had 33 catches for 457 yards and four scores.

Salser was second on the team in tackles with 56 tackles, two PBUs and a sack.

Burks had 28 tackles, 11 pass-breakups and two interceptions. Washington had 51 tackles, with eight for losses of 16 yards, four PBUs and an interception returned for a touchdown.

McElroy had 41 tackles, an interception and three PBUs. Fortenberry finished with 38 tackles, 4.5 for losses of 35 yards.

“We’re extremely proud of these young men for what they have accomplished both on the field and in the classroom,” PRCC coach Ted Egger said in a release. “We wish them all of the best as they move on in their careers. Even though they are no longer with us, they will always be Wildcats.”

The mid-year signing period ends Jan. 15.

James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones

