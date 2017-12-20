Mississippi Gulf Coast CC Bulldogs running back Deandre Torrey (1) breaks for a long gain against Itawamba at A.L. May Memorial Stadium, Perkinston on Aug. 31, 2017.
Mississippi Gulf Coast CC Bulldogs running back Deandre Torrey (1) breaks for a long gain against Itawamba at A.L. May Memorial Stadium, Perkinston on Aug. 31, 2017. Bobby McDuffie JUCOWeekly.org
Mississippi Gulf Coast CC Bulldogs running back Deandre Torrey (1) breaks for a long gain against Itawamba at A.L. May Memorial Stadium, Perkinston on Aug. 31, 2017. Bobby McDuffie JUCOWeekly.org

Junior Colleges

These 14 Gulf Coast Bulldogs are moving on to the next level

By Patrick Ochs

pochs@sunherald.com

December 20, 2017 03:39 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 02:10 PM

Fourteen Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College football players are moving on after signing with four-year schools Wednesday, the first day of the midyear junior college signing period.

Defensive end Daquan Newkirk and cornerback Saivion Smith have already started bowl practice with their new schools, Auburn and Alabama.

Other Bulldogs to sign Wednesday were defensive linemen Mike Boykin (Louisville) and Brandon Walley (West Alabama), offensive linemen Stephon Cooper (Lamar), Zack Jones (McNeese State), Treyvion Shannon (UTSA) and Carter Wood (UAB), linebackers Deontae Haynes (Arkansas-Monticello) and Isaiah Spencer (Lamar), defensive backs Aretavious “Tabow” Hendrix (Stephen F. Austin) and Ty Peters (Bethune-Cookman), receiver Zach Farrar (Youngstown State) and running back Deandre Torrey (North Texas).

Boykin originally signed with U of L out of Carrolton, Georgia, but instead enrolled at MGCCC in time for the 2016 season. He made 18 tackles with one sack and seven tackles for loss as a freshman and did not play in 2017.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More Videos

He survived cancer, now he’s giving back 2:07

He survived cancer, now he’s giving back

Pause
Resident worries about downtown Ocean Springs feral cat colony 2:03

Resident worries about downtown Ocean Springs feral cat colony

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Sun Herald's coach of the year talks about 'special season and incredible senior class' 2:51

Sun Herald's coach of the year talks about 'special season and incredible senior class'

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Devin Booker sets Moss Point career scoring record 2:04

Devin Booker sets Moss Point career scoring record

A surprise visitor at Cat Island Coffeehouse 0:14

A surprise visitor at Cat Island Coffeehouse

John Knight played through injury to lead Vancleave 0:59

John Knight played through injury to lead Vancleave

Sticking it to the DMV, with 5 wheelbarrows of pennies 0:28

Sticking it to the DMV, with 5 wheelbarrows of pennies

Raccoon cam: Spying on the masked bandits 1:10

Raccoon cam: Spying on the masked bandits

  • Watch Gulf Coast stars talk about lopsided win over East Central

    Gulf Coast standouts Torrance Gibson, Daquan Newkirk, Isaiah Washington and Saivion Smith discuss the team's 48-25 win over East Central on Thursday.

Watch Gulf Coast stars talk about lopsided win over East Central

Gulf Coast standouts Torrance Gibson, Daquan Newkirk, Isaiah Washington and Saivion Smith discuss the team's 48-25 win over East Central on Thursday.

pochs@sunherald.com

Walley, a standout tight end at George County, moved to the defensive line at Gulf Coast and finished the 2017 season with 19 tackles. Haynes was among MGCCC’s takle leaders with 47. He also recorded two sacks and five TFLs. Spencer made 31 tackles with four TFLs.

Smith was considered one of the top prep cornerbacks in the country when he originally signed with LSU out of IMG Academy. As a sophomore at MGCCC, he made 31 tackles with two interceptions and six pass breakups. He also accounted for 718 yards and one touchdown as a kick returner.

Hendrix made 21 tackles this year with six PBUs. Peters, a D’Iberville product, made 45 tackles with three pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

Newkirk finished third on Gulf Coast with 48 tackles. He also led the team with nine TFLs and blocked three passes.

More Videos

He survived cancer, now he’s giving back 2:07

He survived cancer, now he’s giving back

Pause
Resident worries about downtown Ocean Springs feral cat colony 2:03

Resident worries about downtown Ocean Springs feral cat colony

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Sun Herald's coach of the year talks about 'special season and incredible senior class' 2:51

Sun Herald's coach of the year talks about 'special season and incredible senior class'

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Devin Booker sets Moss Point career scoring record 2:04

Devin Booker sets Moss Point career scoring record

A surprise visitor at Cat Island Coffeehouse 0:14

A surprise visitor at Cat Island Coffeehouse

John Knight played through injury to lead Vancleave 0:59

John Knight played through injury to lead Vancleave

Sticking it to the DMV, with 5 wheelbarrows of pennies 0:28

Sticking it to the DMV, with 5 wheelbarrows of pennies

Raccoon cam: Spying on the masked bandits 1:10

Raccoon cam: Spying on the masked bandits

  • Watch Auburn commit Daquan Newkirk talk about the Tigers

    Long-time #Auburn commit Daquan Newkirk discusses remaining loyal to the Tigers and how he ended up at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

Watch Auburn commit Daquan Newkirk talk about the Tigers

Long-time #Auburn commit Daquan Newkirk discusses remaining loyal to the Tigers and how he ended up at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

pochs@sunherald.com

Spencer started his collegiate career at Southern Miss before transferring to MGCCC. As a sophomore, he made 31 tackles with four TFLs.

Torrey exploded onto the junior college scene after prepping at Gautier High. The former Gator earned JUCO All-America honors after finishing among the nation’s leading rushers with 1,298 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Farrar transferred to MGCCC from Oklahoma. A one-time Mississippi State recruit during his prep days in Texas, Farrar caught 11 passes for 266 yards and four touchdowns this season for the Bulldogs. Farrar is also considered a big-time baseball prospect.

More Videos

He survived cancer, now he’s giving back 2:07

He survived cancer, now he’s giving back

Pause
Resident worries about downtown Ocean Springs feral cat colony 2:03

Resident worries about downtown Ocean Springs feral cat colony

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Sun Herald's coach of the year talks about 'special season and incredible senior class' 2:51

Sun Herald's coach of the year talks about 'special season and incredible senior class'

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Devin Booker sets Moss Point career scoring record 2:04

Devin Booker sets Moss Point career scoring record

A surprise visitor at Cat Island Coffeehouse 0:14

A surprise visitor at Cat Island Coffeehouse

John Knight played through injury to lead Vancleave 0:59

John Knight played through injury to lead Vancleave

Sticking it to the DMV, with 5 wheelbarrows of pennies 0:28

Sticking it to the DMV, with 5 wheelbarrows of pennies

Raccoon cam: Spying on the masked bandits 1:10

Raccoon cam: Spying on the masked bandits

  • Watch Deandre Torrey talk about his four TD performance

    Former Gautier running back Deandre Torrey scored four touchdowns Thursday in Gulf Coast's 42-41 win over Itawamba.

Watch Deandre Torrey talk about his four TD performance

Former Gautier running back Deandre Torrey scored four touchdowns Thursday in Gulf Coast's 42-41 win over Itawamba.

pochs@sunherald.com

MGCCC said in a release that more Bulldogs are expected to sign during the current window, which is open through Jan. 15.

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

He survived cancer, now he’s giving back 2:07

He survived cancer, now he’s giving back

Pause
Resident worries about downtown Ocean Springs feral cat colony 2:03

Resident worries about downtown Ocean Springs feral cat colony

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Sun Herald's coach of the year talks about 'special season and incredible senior class' 2:51

Sun Herald's coach of the year talks about 'special season and incredible senior class'

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Devin Booker sets Moss Point career scoring record 2:04

Devin Booker sets Moss Point career scoring record

A surprise visitor at Cat Island Coffeehouse 0:14

A surprise visitor at Cat Island Coffeehouse

John Knight played through injury to lead Vancleave 0:59

John Knight played through injury to lead Vancleave

Sticking it to the DMV, with 5 wheelbarrows of pennies 0:28

Sticking it to the DMV, with 5 wheelbarrows of pennies

Raccoon cam: Spying on the masked bandits 1:10

Raccoon cam: Spying on the masked bandits

  • New MGCCC football coach wants third national championship

    Jack Wright left Northwest Mississippi Community College where he won his last national championship to become the new head football coach at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. Wright says the school has the facilities and support players want and he will be hitting the recruiting trail soon to put it all together.

New MGCCC football coach wants third national championship

View More Video