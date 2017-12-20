These 14 Gulf Coast Bulldogs are moving on to the next level

Fourteen Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College football players are moving on after signing with four-year schools Wednesday, the first day of the midyear junior college signing period.
Defensive end Daquan Newkirk and cornerback Saivion Smith have already started bowl practice with their new schools, Auburn and Alabama.
Other Bulldogs to sign Wednesday were defensive linemen Mike Boykin (Louisville) and Brandon Walley (West Alabama), offensive linemen Stephon Cooper (Lamar), Zack Jones (McNeese State), Treyvion Shannon (UTSA) and Carter Wood (UAB), linebackers Deontae Haynes (Arkansas-Monticello) and Isaiah Spencer (Lamar), defensive backs Aretavious “Tabow” Hendrix (Stephen F. Austin) and Ty Peters (Bethune-Cookman), receiver Zach Farrar (Youngstown State) and running back Deandre Torrey (North Texas).
Boykin originally signed with U of L out of Carrolton, Georgia, but instead enrolled at MGCCC in time for the 2016 season. He made 18 tackles with one sack and seven tackles for loss as a freshman and did not play in 2017.
Walley, a standout tight end at George County, moved to the defensive line at Gulf Coast and finished the 2017 season with 19 tackles. Haynes was among MGCCC’s takle leaders with 47. He also recorded two sacks and five TFLs. Spencer made 31 tackles with four TFLs.
Smith was considered one of the top prep cornerbacks in the country when he originally signed with LSU out of IMG Academy. As a sophomore at MGCCC, he made 31 tackles with two interceptions and six pass breakups. He also accounted for 718 yards and one touchdown as a kick returner.
Hendrix made 21 tackles this year with six PBUs. Peters, a D’Iberville product, made 45 tackles with three pass breakups and two forced fumbles.
Newkirk finished third on Gulf Coast with 48 tackles. He also led the team with nine TFLs and blocked three passes.
Spencer started his collegiate career at Southern Miss before transferring to MGCCC. As a sophomore, he made 31 tackles with four TFLs.
Torrey exploded onto the junior college scene after prepping at Gautier High. The former Gator earned JUCO All-America honors after finishing among the nation’s leading rushers with 1,298 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Farrar transferred to MGCCC from Oklahoma. A one-time Mississippi State recruit during his prep days in Texas, Farrar caught 11 passes for 266 yards and four touchdowns this season for the Bulldogs. Farrar is also considered a big-time baseball prospect.
MGCCC said in a release that more Bulldogs are expected to sign during the current window, which is open through Jan. 15.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
