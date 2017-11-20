Junior Colleges

Defensive lineman headed for championship killed in crash

Associated Press

November 20, 2017 09:57 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

SCOOBA, Miss.

A Mississippi football player scheduled to play in the National Junior College Athletic Association national football championship next month was killed in a car crash.

News outlets report that Tyone Clemons was killed Saturday in a one-vehicle crash in Jones County. Clemons was a defensive lineman at East Mississippi Community College and a former West Jones High School all-star.

Maj. Jamie Tedford with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responding to the scene around 11:30 a.m. found Clemons and driver Timothy George Brown alert and talking, but Clemons later died.

EMCC President Thomas Huebner called Clemons a “special young man with a great future.”

He’d signed with EMCC in February 2016. During the No. 1-ranked team’s 10-1 season this year, Clemons had 16 tackles, five assists and three sacks.

