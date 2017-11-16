Southern Miss secures signature from another Gulf Coast baseball player

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College has sent another baseball standout to the next level.
On Wednesday, catcher Logan McGrew signed a scholarship to play at Southern Miss. He joins next-level Bulldogs Josh Lewis and Ty Barnes, who signed with USM and Louisiana-Monroe earlier in the week.
McGrew, a former Sumrall standout, is coming off of a strong season for Gulf Coast where he hit .358 with two homers and 30 RBIs. He also backstopped a pitching staff that posted a 3.70 collective ERA.
“The thing that makes him so good is he’s an extension of our coaching staff on the field,” Gulf Coast coach Rodney Batts said in a release. “He’s a leader behind the plate. That’s not just a position you can stick anybody there and be able to do it. The intangibles he brings to our pitching staff are immeasurable.”
Never miss a local story.
McGrew raved about USM’s program ahead of signing with the Golden Eagles.
“I went up there on a visit and talked with the coaches, saw the facilities,” McGrew said. “Everything is top notch. I kind of had the same feeling as when I came down here on my visit two years ago.”
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
Comments