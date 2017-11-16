Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College catcher Logan McGrew recently signed a scholarship to Southern Miss.
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College catcher Logan McGrew recently signed a scholarship to Southern Miss. MGCCC
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College catcher Logan McGrew recently signed a scholarship to Southern Miss. MGCCC

Junior Colleges

Southern Miss secures signature from another Gulf Coast baseball player

By Patrick Ochs

pochs@sunherald.com

November 16, 2017 01:06 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College has sent another baseball standout to the next level.

On Wednesday, catcher Logan McGrew signed a scholarship to play at Southern Miss. He joins next-level Bulldogs Josh Lewis and Ty Barnes, who signed with USM and Louisiana-Monroe earlier in the week.

McGrew, a former Sumrall standout, is coming off of a strong season for Gulf Coast where he hit .358 with two homers and 30 RBIs. He also backstopped a pitching staff that posted a 3.70 collective ERA.

“The thing that makes him so good is he’s an extension of our coaching staff on the field,” Gulf Coast coach Rodney Batts said in a release. “He’s a leader behind the plate. That’s not just a position you can stick anybody there and be able to do it. The intangibles he brings to our pitching staff are immeasurable.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

McGrew raved about USM’s program ahead of signing with the Golden Eagles.

“I went up there on a visit and talked with the coaches, saw the facilities,” McGrew said. “Everything is top notch. I kind of had the same feeling as when I came down here on my visit two years ago.”

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • WATCH highlights from Gulf Coast's 42-41 win over Itawamba

    Gulf Coast opened its football season Thursday with a 42-41 victory over Itawamba.

WATCH highlights from Gulf Coast's 42-41 win over Itawamba

WATCH highlights from Gulf Coast's 42-41 win over Itawamba 4:51

WATCH highlights from Gulf Coast's 42-41 win over Itawamba
Gulf Coast DE Isaiah Buggs breaks down his commitment to Alabama 2:28

Gulf Coast DE Isaiah Buggs breaks down his commitment to Alabama
Turkey song brings football players to child's Thanksgiving program 1:32

Turkey song brings football players to child's Thanksgiving program

View More Video