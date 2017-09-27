Who will win this matchup? There are implications on the line for MGCCC and Hinds

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and Hinds will clash Thursday with big-time MACJC South implications on the line.

Both the Bulldogs (3-1) and Eagles (3-0) enter the 6:30 p.m. meeting in Raymond with a chance to improve to 3-0 in the region. A win would go a long way for both teams in securing a postseason bid.

Jones (3-1, 1-0), Pearl River (2-2, 1-1), Southwest (0-4, 0-1), Copiah-Lincoln (2-2, 0-2) and East Central (1-3, 0-2) round out the South’s current standings.

“If we can find a way for this football team to go into Hinds and pull this one out, it puts us right where we need to be,” Gulf Coast coach Chad Huff said in a release. “Top of the league, 3-0 in the South. It’s a big game for both of us, because we’re both in the same situation.”

The Hinds offense is bolstered by two elite junior college recruits in receivers DeMichael Harris and Stephen Guidry, who are committed to Southern Miss and Mississippi State respectively.

Harris leads Hinds with nine receptions along with 80 yards. Guidry has seven receptions for 93 yards and two touchdowns. Former Wayne County receiver Ra’Meik Wallace has seven receptions for 108 yards and two scores.

Quarterback Tylan Morton makes Hinds’ offense go. He has completed 34 of 64 passes for 515 yards and six touchdowns. He has also thrown two interceptions, however, and lost two fumbles.

Hinds has a two-headed attack at running back with Devante Scott and Dallas Sims. Scott has rushed for 292 yards and four touchdowns, while Sims has rushed for 142.

“Hinds is scoring a bunch of points and giving up very little,” Huff said. “They’re a dangerous football team with a dangerous quarterback.”

Gulf Coast attack

The Bulldogs are led offensively by quarterback Torrance Gibson, who has thrown for 456 yards and four touchdowns, while rushing for 282 and another four scores.

Deandre Torrey leads Gulf Coast with 489 yards rushing and five touchdowns. The former Gautier Gator’s 122.3 yards per game ranks second in the MACJC.

Coast connection

The lone former South Mississippi standout on Hinds is Gulfport linebacker Orlando Brown, who has recorded seven tackles.

Hinds-MGCCC series

Gulf Coast has owned the recent series, winning 12 straight heading into Thursday. The Bulldogs won last year’s meeting 34-0. MGCCC’s offense has averaged 42 points per game during its current streak.