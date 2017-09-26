Former Stone High standout lands MACJC honor

Former Stone High standout Mason Hunt was honored by the MACJC on Tuesday.
Now at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, Hunt did a little of everything in the Bulldogs’ 48-25 win over East Central on Thursday.
The freshman converted all six of his extra points while also nailing field goals from 33 and 40 yards.
On the year, Hunt has been perfect on three field goal attempts and 17 PATs. He’s also averaging 36.2 yards per punt with a long of 54 yards. Ten have landed inside the 20-yard line.
