‘It’s my dream to play quarterback,’ says Gulf Coast’s Torrance Gibson

When Torrance Gibson transferred to Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College over the summer, he took another step toward achieving his dream of playing quarterback at a major university.

Gibson originally signed with Ohio State out of high school in 2015 but was moved to receiver as a freshman before being suspended for all of the 2016 season.

Understandably, Gibson had to acclimate quickly to the gridiron in Perkinston after not playing meaningful snaps at quarterback in two years.

There were some rough patches early on this season, but Gibson has consistently showed flashes of why he was an elite recruit out of American Heritage in Plantation, Florida.

Twice in Thursday’s 45-28 rally against East Central, Gibson connected with former Oklahoma receiver Zach Farrar for long touchdown strikes of 56 and 48 yards.

“Me and Zach — and all the receivers — we have that communication,” Gibson said. “I just give him a look. We’re just on the same page. He knows what I want out of him and I know what he wants out of me.”

Thursday’s victory proved to be Gibson’s most complete passing game to date as he completed 12 of 19 passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for two more scores on short runs but finished with a season-low seven yards on six carries with a lost fumble. (For comparison: Gibson rushed for 186 yards and two TDs on 15 carries in his JUCO debut against Itawamba on Aug. 31.)

Gibson hopes this season will prove to prospective schools that he’s indeed a quarterback and not just an athlete.

“I just want to play quarterback. It’s my dream to play quarterback. I took it to heart and I play with a passion when I play quarterback,” said Gibson, who has completed 45 of 86 passes for 456 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions. “When I play receiver, it’s like I was just out there. I wasn’t enjoying the game. At quarterback, I enjoy the game and love the game. This is all I know and what I do.”

College choices

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Gibson visited Auburn last weekend with long-time Tiger commit and MGCCC teammate Daquan Newkirk.

“Me and Daquan went for a weekend just to hang out with the guys,” he said. “It was good.”

Gibson said the Tigers are one of a handful of teams who have shown interest in him, joining Texas, Ole Miss and Southern Miss. Out of the aforementioned schools, Gibson said only Southern Miss has offered him. He said be believes Ole Miss wants him to play receiver, not quarterback.

Gibson doesn’t have a definite timeline to making a college decision.

“If the right offer comes (I may commit), or I’ll just wait until after the season and focus on my team,” he said. “The system has to fit me.”