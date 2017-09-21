Pearl River stumbles against Hinds on Thursday

Too many self-inflicted mistakes proved too much for Pearl River Community College to overcome Thursday night in a 42-16 setback at the hands of Hinds in South Division football action at Dobie Holden Stadium.
The Wildcats evened their record at 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the division. Hinds remained undefeated at 3-0 and 2-0.
The Eagles jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter on a 67-yard touchdown run by DeVante Scott and a 29-yard pass from Tylan Morton to John Hightower, taking advantage of a short field following an interception.
PRCC got back in the game in the second quarter as freshman Jesse Pernell (Poplarville) capped a nine-play, 75 yard drive with an 11-yard touchdown run.
After stopping the Eagles’ next possession on a fumble recovery, Pearl River drove to the Hinds 10-yard-line in the final 2:35 of the first half, but had to settle for a 29-yard field goal by sophomore Mark Johnson (Bay St. Louis) to go into halftime trailing 14-10.
On the opening drive of the second half, the Wildcats appeared to convert a fourth-and-1 from the Wildcat 45, but quarterback Markevion Quinn was ruled down inches short of the first down.
The Eagles promptly turned the failed conversion into a 20-yard touchdown strike from Morton to Ra’Meik Wallace for a 21-10 lead.
PRCC narrowed the margin on a 24-yard touchdown run by redshirt freshman Caleb Batie (Foxworth), but the snap on the PAT kick was fumbled, and the Eagles returned the ensuing kickoff 69 yards to set up a one-play scoring drive on Scott’s 27-yard run.
Hinds added two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter to pull away and leave with the victory.
The Wildcats had a productive night offensively, racking up 428 yards of offense, 303 on the ground, with freshman Ron Thompson (Bassfield) leading the way with 128 yards on 16 carries.
But eight penalties for 92 yards and five turnovers, three interceptions and two lost fumbles, hurt PRCC’s effort.
The Wildcats will take to the road next week for their longest trip of the season, when they visit Itawamba in a non-division game. Kickoff at Fulton is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday.
