Depth at QB boosts Pearl River Community College’s MACJC playoff hopes

Pearl River Community College has a chance to stay in the South Division race.
The Wildcats (2-1, 1-0) host Hinds Community College at 6 p.m. Thursday at Dobie Holden Stadium.
PRCC may be without Justin Agner, the Wildcats’ starting quarterback for the first two games. Markevion Quinn, however, shined in Agner’s absence, producing 433 yards and four touchdowns. In a 59-40 victory over East Central, the freshman from Ruleville ran for 226 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries. He was 13 of 22 passing for 207 yards and a touchdown.
PRCC told the Sun Herald Wednesday the starting quarterback will be a game-time decision.
Quinn, whose rushing total was the second-best single-game performance in school history, also earned MACJC Offensive player of the week honors. Mike Toefield’s 264 yards rushing against Coahoma in 1989 is the school record.
“He did a great job,” PRCC head coach Ted Egger said. “He stepped up when we needed him, and had a great game. He did a good job holding onto the ball and making plays.”
Four other players also stoodout in the Wildcats’ 602-yard offensive night: running back Caleb Batie, wide receiver Tyler Polk, kicker Mark Johnson, and tight end Jakwaize Walker. Batie rushed for 100 yards on 14 carries and scored two touchdowns. Polk scored two touchdowns. Walker, a former Pascagoula High standout, caught a touchdown pass.
Johnson earned MACJC special teams player of the week. The former Bay High standout was eight for eight on point-after-touchdown kicks, converted a 39-yard field goal and averaged 40.3 yards a kick on four punts, with the longest being 47 yards.
But it won’t be easy against Hinds (2-0, 1-0). The Eagles have their own title aspirations.
PRCC leads the series 39-36-2, including a 42-20 victory last season to spoil Hinds’ homecoming.
“Those are some things we have to get corrected,” said Egger. “We’ve got some things to work on with our defense and special teams. We will start getting ready for another division game.”
James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones
Hinds at Pearl River
When: 6 p.m. Thursday
Where: Dobie Holden Stadium
Radio: WRJW 1320-AM
