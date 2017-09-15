Wildcats roll over East Central 59-40 in division opener

Markevion Quinn made his first career start for Pearl River Community College one for the ages.
Quinn, a freshman from Ruleville, was pressed into service due to an injury to starting quarterback Justin Agner, and all he did was account for 430 yards of offense, leading the Wildcats to a 59-40 victory over East Central in the South Division opener for both teams.
PRCC improved to 2-1 overall; East Central dropped to 1-2.
Quinn ran 15 times for 226 yards and three touchdowns, and completed 12 of 21 passes for 204 yards and a touchdown, as the Wildcats piled up 588 yards of offense, including 384 on the ground.
Redshirt freshman Caleb Batie (West Marion) scored a pair of touchdowns, rushing 13 times for 89 yards, and freshman Tyler Polk (St. Martin) also scored twice.
The Wildcats return home next week to battle Hinds. Kickoff at Dobie Holden Stadium in Poplarville is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday.
