Gautier’s Deandre Torrey scores late TD to boost Gulf Coast past ranked Co-Lin

Gulf Coast built an early lead Thursday but had to score late in order to up-end No. 13 Copiah Lincoln 21-14.
Former Ohio State quarterback Torrance Gibson helped the Bulldogs (2-1) build an early 14-0 lead with touchdown passes to Tyquan Ulmer and Nick Brown for 17 and 19 yards respectively.
The Wolves (2-1) didn’t go away quietly, scoring a touchdown just before halftime and then another late in the third quarter.
Former Gautier standout Deandre Torrey put the Bulldogs ahead for good with 4:42 remaining on a 24-yard run.
Torrey finished the game with 93 yards on 16 carries.
Gibson completed 13 of 22 passes for 107 yards. He also rushed for 42 yards.
Ulmer led MGCCC with five receptions for 49 yards. Former Stone High standout Terrion Avery rushed for 99 yards on 13 carries.
Co-Lin’s touchdowns came on 4- and 13-yard runs by Woody Barnett. Former Pascagoula standout Griffin Sublett converted both PATs.
Barrett ended up completing 13 of 25 passes for 174 yards. He also rushed for 60.
According to Gulf Coast, Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema was in attendance Thursday.
FOOTBALL | @RazorbackFB coach Bret Bielema and D-line coach John Scott on the #MGCCC sidelines tonight.— MGCCC Athletics (@MGCCCathletics) September 14, 2017
The Hogs signed two MGCCC receivers, Brandon Martin and Jonathan Nance, last December.
Gulf Coast returns to the field next Thursday to host East Central at 7 p.m.
