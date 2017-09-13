Pearl River Community College’s playoff hopes rest on strong-armed QB

Quarterback Justin Agner is the key to Pearl River Community College challenging for a MACJC state playoff berth.
The Wildcats (1-1) travel to East Central in the South Division opener for both teams at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Decatur’s Bailey Stadium. This is PRCC’s first road trip of the season.
Agner, a Kent State transfer, has played well for PRCC. He’s completed 35 of 67 passes for 397 yards and five touchdowns with three interceptions. Agner has found two former Coast standouts as solid receiving targets: St. Martin’s Tyler Polk and Malcolm Staten of Hancock.
“He’s as tough as there is,” PRCC coach Ted Egger said in a release. “He’s the quarterback you want for your program. He’s a leader, he’s tough and there’s nobody else I’d want leading our team.”
PRCC is coming off a 34-21 loss to fifth-ranked Northwest. The Wildcats fell behind 27-0 behind a Pick-six and blocked field goal returned for a touchdown, but their rally fell short.
“We might not be the biggest, fastest, strongest, most talented team, but we’re never going to quit fighting,” Agner said after the game. “We’re never going to quit.”
East Central (1-1) won the South Division championship last season.
“We’ll be ready to go,” Egger said. It’s the next game, the division opener, and we expect to be ready for it.”
This is the 78th meeting between the Wildcats and the Warriors. PRCC leads the series 52-21-4. ECCC has won two straight in the series, including a 35-21 victory last season at Dobie Holden Stadium.
James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones
Pearl River at East Central
When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday
Where: Bailey Stadium, Decatur
Radio: WRJW 1320-AM
