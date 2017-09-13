Mississippi Gulf Coast CC Bulldogs running back Terrion Avery (2) is stopped after a short gain during the game between Ittawamba CC and MGCCC at A.L. May Memorial Stadium, Perkinston, MS, Thursday, August 31, 2017
Junior Colleges

Gulf Coast football looks to bounce back at Co-Lin

By Patrick Ochs

pochs@sunherald.com

September 13, 2017 3:48 PM

After picking up a big win in their opener against Itawamba two weeks ago, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College was hit in the mouth last Thursday at East Mississippi in a 49-10 loss.

Now the Bulldogs (1-1) must quickly regroup as they visit No. 13 Copiah-Lincoln at 7 p.m. Thursday.

“You never know what plays in any game can be the difference in the game,” Gulf Coast coach Chad Huff said in a release. “I look back at (the EMCC loss), and it’s the plays we didn’t make. There were some opportunities early if we make the play when the ball comes our way, and we didn’t.”

The Bulldogs have had plenty of success against the Wolves historically, boasting a 51-30-2 all-time record. Co-Lin, however, has won three of the last five meetings by a total of eight points. MGCCC struck back last season with a 21-7 win.

Co-Lin (2-0) is off to a hot start this year after thumping Mississippi Delta and Coahoma by a combined score of 65-12.

Starting quarterback Woody Barrett has completed 20 of 40 passes for 242 yards and two scores while also rushing for 146 yards and one touchdown. Deion Dampier leads the Wolves with 211 yards, while Rico Owens has rushed for 127 yards and a team-high three touchdowns.

“(Coach) Glenn Davis has done a great job offensively for a long time there,” Huff said. “He’s got an athletic quarterback in Woody Barrett. They opened it back up against Coahoma lasgt week, and you saw what happened.”

As for Gulf Coast’s offense, former Ohio State Buckeye Torrance Gibson was injured during the EMCC loss and did not play in the second half. The Bulldogs declined to update his status for the Co-Lin game. Former Resurrection star Larry Sisson played admirably in relief of Gibson last Thursday, completing 7 of 10 passes for 110 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Former Gautier running back Deandre Torrey leads MGCCC with 237 yards rushing and four touchdowns through two games. Laurel native Tyquan Ulmer has been a go-to target early this season, leading Gulf Coast with nine receptions for 120 yards. He also possesses Gulf Coast’s lone receiving touchdown.

Coast connections

Co-Lin has two Coast natives in former Biloxi offensive lineman Nick Tibler and Pascagoula kicker Griffin Sublett. The former Panther was just named the MACJC’s Special Teams Player of the Week after converting 2 of 3 field goal attempts and all four extra points in last week’s 34-6 win over Coahoma. He also averaged 37.3 yards on three punts. On the season, Sublett has converted 3 of 4 field goal attempts and all eight PATs.

Looking ahead

Gulf Coast will return to Perkinston on Sept. 21 for a 7 p.m. kickoff before closing out September the following Thursday at Hinds.

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs

Game plan

Who: Gulf Coast at Copiah-Lincoln

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Online: http://livestream.com/BulldogLIVE

Listen: 103.1 FM

