Mississippi Gulf Coast CC Bulldogs head coach Chad Huff watches his offense work during the game between Ittawamba CC and MGCCC at A.L. May Memorial Stadium, Perkinston, MS, Thursday, August 31, 2017. MGCCC fell at East Mississippi on Thursday. jucoweekly.org Special to The Sun Herald
Junior Colleges

East Mississippi makes statement in win over Gulf Coast

By Patrick Ochs

pochs@sunherald.com

September 07, 2017 9:32 PM

No. 2 East Mississippi Community College scored early and often in Thursday’s 49-10 victory over visiting Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

Led by running back Tyrell Price, the Lions (2-0) ran away from the Bulldogs (1-1) early.

Price finished with four touchdowns on the night from distances of 1, 2, 10 and 29 yards.

Former Pascagoula running back Reginald Hunter also factored into the scoring, finding the end zone on a 2-yard run.

Quin Jones returned an interception for about 30 yards for a touchdown and former LSU quarterback Lindsey Scott connected with Mike Williams for an 84-yard score to round out the Lions’ offense.

Former Stone kicker Mason Hunt got the Bulldogs on the scoreboard with a 25-yard field goal.

In perhaps the line bright spot on the night for Gulf Coast, reserve quarterback Larry Sisson connected with Tyquan Ulmer for a 3-yard touchdown. Ulmer impressed on the play when he went up in the back corner of the end zone, battled with the defensive back for the ball and still somehow landed with the ball clutched against his body.

Former Ohio State quarterback Torrance Gibson was hit hard while being sacked in the second quarter and came out of the game. While he did re-enter the contest, Sisson played the entire second half.

Sisson completed 6 of 9 passes for 101 yards with a touchdown. Gibson completed 5 of 15 for 38. Both QBs threw an interception.

Fresh off of being named the MACJC Offensive Player of the Week, Gautier’s Deandre Torrey rushed for 50 yards on 17 carries. Ulmer led MGCCC with five receptions for 68 yards.

Lindsey completed 14 of 20 passes for 269 yards and one touchdown. Price finished with 109 yards and four scores on 18 carries. Kirk Merritt and Brandon Rogers led EMCC with four receptions. Rogers had a team-high 91 yards through the air.

Gulf Coast returns to action next week at Copiah-Lincoln. EMCC visits Northeast.

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs

