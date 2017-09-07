Pearl River can’t pick up second straight upset over ranked opponent, falls to Northwest

No. 5 Northwest Mississippi was every bit as good as its ranking Thursday night as the Rangers dominated Pearl River 34-21 in MACJC football action at Dobie Holden Stadium.
PRCC (1-1) fell behind 27-0 in the second quarter and never recovered; Northwest is 1-0 after its first completed game of the year.
The Wildcats early after a pair of disastrous plays, a 30-yard interception return and a blocked field goal return for touchdowns. The Rangers then made it 27-0 on back-to-back scoring drives.
PRCC got its first score of the game on a 52-yard pass from Justin Agner to Tyler Polk, capping an eight-play, 90-yard drive. Mark Johnson’s PAT made it 27-7.
PRCC narrowed the margin late in the third quarter on Caleb Batie’s 12-yard scoring run. Johnson’s kick made it 27-14. Batie, a redshirt freshman from West Marion, provided a big spark for the Wildcats, carrying 10 times for 89 yards.
Northwest came back quickly, driving 70 yards on six plays to regain momentum. The Wildcats refused to quit, however, driving 85 yards on eight plays to score on a 48-yard pass from Agner to Malcom Staten. Johnson’s PAT made it 34-21 with 7:22 to play in the final period.
But the Rangers were able to grind out the remaining time to seal the victory.
Agner completed 16 of 35 passes for 240 yards and two scores. Freshman Tyler Polk caught six passes for 101 yards for PRCC.
The Wildcats will make their first road trip of the season next week, when they battle East Central at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Decatur in the South Division opener for both teams. Next home game for PRCC is Sept. 21 against Hinds.
