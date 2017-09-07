Can’t make it to Scooba? Here’s how you can watch Gulf Coast-East Mississippi

If you can’t make it to Scooba to watch tonight’s East Mississippi-Gulf Coast junior college football showdown, you’re in luck.

Many of the junior colleges are live streaming football games this year. East Mississippi is in that club.

Below is the live stream of tonight’s Lions vs. Bulldogs showdown, which is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff:

Local fans can also listen to the call on Supertalk 103.1 FM or here:

The Lions enter the night ranked No. 2 in the country by the NJCAA after topping Jones County in last week’s opener. EMCC is also riding a six-game winning streak against the Bulldogs, who own a 31-28-4 series advantage.