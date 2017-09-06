Can Pearl River topple its second straight Top 10 opponent?

Pearl River Community College hasn’t started a season 2-0 in almost a decade.
The Wildcats (1-0) host sixth-ranked Northwest Mississippi at 6 p.m. Thursday at Dobie Holden Stadium.
PRCC unveiled new offensive weapons in a 27-21 upset over then-ninth ranked Northeast, winning on Ron Thompson’s 18-yard touchdown run with 33 seconds left. He finished with 124 yards and two TDs. Quarterback Justin Agner completed 19 of 32 passes for 157 yards and three TDs. Hancock’s Malcolm Staten shined at wide receiver, making eight catches for 65 yards and TD.
PRCC coach Ted Egger wasn’t surprised at the Wildcats’ performance against Northeast.
“We’re one game at a time right now,” Egger said. “We’re going to try to put ourselves in a position to win. I believe that if we play our style of football and don’t make mistakes, we can contend with anyone. The attitude of our kids is that we’re going to play until the clock says zero.”
Staten shifted the credit to Egger.
“We’ve got a good group of freshman who have come in,” Staten said. “We’ve all worked hard. Coach Egger has instilled some self-discipline and guys are doing what they need to do.”
Northwest didn’t complete its season-opener against Hinds last week. The scoreless contest was suspended after the third quarter because of weather complications from the remnants of Hurricane Harvey.
“Northwest is a really good football team,” Egger said “They’re the kind of team that if we don’t clean some of the mistakes we made tonight, they’ll hurt you.”
PRCC leads the all-time series 24-12. But the Rangers have won the last three meetings in the series, including a 31-14 victory at Senatobia. PRCC last beat Northwest 38-28 in 2009.
James Jones: 228-896-2320
Northwest at Pearl River
When: 6 p.m. Thursday
Where: Dobie Holden Stadium
Radio: WRJW 1320-AM
