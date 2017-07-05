Ryan Trevathan rebuilding Pearl River Community College’s offense from scratch

Offensive coordinator Ryan Trevathan brings a solid resume to Pearl River Community College.
As the tight ends coach at Ole Miss in 2014 and 2015, Trevathan helped tight end Evan Engram eventually become a first-round NFL draft pick. Engram was taken by the New York Giants in this year’s draft.
“Working with Coach (Hugh) Freeze and his staff really prepared me for how to coach young men up and be successful,” Trevathan said in a release.
Trevathan is impressed with the Wildcats’ rich football program, which includes national titles in 1961 and 2004.
“I came down for a visit, not knowing what to expect, and the place just blew me away,” Trevathan said. “When you see the rich history of the program, the national titles and the state championships, I just thought everything was in place to get back to that level.”
The Wildcats, coming off a 2-7 season, faces a long rebuilding challenge. Kent State transfer Justin Agner will be the quarterback. Bassfield’s Tim Arnold, a converted quarterback, will play wide receiver. Arnold threw for 799 yards and nine touchdowns and 194 yards rushing and two scores.
“In this league, you’re always playing with freshmen and sophomores,” Trevathan said. “I believe you have to build your offense around what you have available. The good thing is, we have an experienced quarterback coming in, and that’s the key. Arnold is just electric with his athletic ability. Plus, he has great leadership qualities that will be huge for us this season.”
PRCC coach Ted Egger believes Trevathan will have the Wildcats’ offense ready for their season-opener against Northeast on Aug. 31 at Dobie Holden Stadium.
“We’re excited to have him,” Egger said. “He’s really taking on a big challenge, but I think he’ll have our kids where they need to be when it’s time to kick off.”
Trevathan, 27, says he’s nervous about the season-opener against his former team. He was offensive coordinator at Northeast for the 2016 season.
“I recruited a lot of those kids and those coaches are my friends,” Trevathan said. “It’s not something you ever want to do, but that’s part of the game. I hope to win, then I’ll cheer them on the rest of the year.”
James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones
Northeast at Pearl River
When: Aug. 31
Where: Dobie Holden Stadium, Poplarville
