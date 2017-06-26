Gulf Coast softball sends another standout to Ole Miss

Mississippi Gulf Coast All-American catcher Izzy Werdann has signed a scholarship to continue her softball career at Ole Miss.
“Growing up, I always watched softball on TV,” she said. “That’s always what I wanted to do. I wanted to be a role model for a little girl like I was watching on TV. I just wanted to be there and be that person you look up to. That’s the highest level of respect someone can give you.”
Werdann, a sophomore from Pensacola, Florida, led the Lady Bulldogs with 13 home runs, 47 RBI and a .513 on-base percentage. She batted .384.
Gulf Coast finished 40-14, her second 40-win season with the Lady Bulldogs. They finished one game away from the national tournament.
As a freshman, she was named to the All-MACJC team after batting .323 with five home runs and 41 RBI.
“I think it’s really big for any player to go to the SEC from a JUCO setting,” Gulf Coast coach Kenneth Long said. “If anybody deserves it, Izzy does. She worked really hard to get where she’s at. I’m really proud for her and her family.”
She is the second player in as many years to sign with the Rebels, joining former and future batterymate Kaitlin Lee.
“As far as I know, nobody else has put one in the SEC, and we get two in two years,” Long said. “It says a lot about out program and the kids we try to recruit.”
Werdann said she’s looking forward to rejoining Lee, who was the breakout star of the NCAA postseason. The duo developed great chemistry in their year together at Perk.
She’s looking forward to applying lessons learned at Gulf Coast in Oxford.
“I learned immense amounts of stuff,” she said. “From how to be a teammate, to how to hit. I learned from Coach Christie (Meeks) how to calm a pitcher better than I did before. I learned from Coach Long to have fun doing what you’re doing because you don’t get that time back.”
