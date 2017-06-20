Former Gulfport baseball standout Ben Stiglets was named a junior college All-American on Tuesday at Jones County Junior College.
Former Gulfport baseball standout Ben Stiglets was named a junior college All-American on Tuesday at Jones County Junior College. JCJC athletics
Former Gulfport baseball standout Ben Stiglets was named a junior college All-American on Tuesday at Jones County Junior College. JCJC athletics

Junior Colleges

June 20, 2017 1:19 PM

George County, Gulfport products named junior college All-American

By Patrick Magee

pmagee@sunherald.com

A pair of Jones County Junior College baseball standouts from the Coast were named NJCAA Division II All-American on Tuesday.

Sophomore right-hander Ben Stiglets, a Gulfport product, made the first team and sophomore left-hander Logan Robbins, a former George County star, landed on the third team.

Both players have signed with Louisiana Tech.

Stiglets finished 11-0 with a 1.59 ERA in 13 appearances, including 12 starts, this season for the Bobcats. He struck out 49 and walked just nine in 79 innings.

Robbins  also had a perfect record on the pitcher's mound, going 12-0 with a 2.30 ERA in 14 starts. He struck out 88 and walked 18 in 66 2/3 innings.

JCJC was one of the top teams in the nation this year, finishing at 46-4.

Erick Hoard, a Brandon native, joined Stiglets as another JCJC player on the first team. The Southern Miss signee batted .413 with 14 homers and 63 RBIs this season.

Patrick Magee: 228-896-2333, @Patrick_Magee

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Gulf Coast DE Isaiah Buggs breaks down his commitment to Alabama

Gulf Coast DE Isaiah Buggs breaks down his commitment to Alabama 2:28

Gulf Coast DE Isaiah Buggs breaks down his commitment to Alabama
Turkey song brings football players to child's Thanksgiving program 1:32

Turkey song brings football players to child's Thanksgiving program
Loaded MGCCC hits practice field 1:27

Loaded MGCCC hits practice field

View More Video