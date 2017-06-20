George County, Gulfport products named junior college All-American

A pair of Jones County Junior College baseball standouts from the Coast were named NJCAA Division II All-American on Tuesday.
Sophomore right-hander Ben Stiglets, a Gulfport product, made the first team and sophomore left-hander Logan Robbins, a former George County star, landed on the third team.
Both players have signed with Louisiana Tech.
Stiglets finished 11-0 with a 1.59 ERA in 13 appearances, including 12 starts, this season for the Bobcats. He struck out 49 and walked just nine in 79 innings.
Robbins also had a perfect record on the pitcher's mound, going 12-0 with a 2.30 ERA in 14 starts. He struck out 88 and walked 18 in 66 2/3 innings.
JCJC was one of the top teams in the nation this year, finishing at 46-4.
Erick Hoard, a Brandon native, joined Stiglets as another JCJC player on the first team. The Southern Miss signee batted .413 with 14 homers and 63 RBIs this season.
