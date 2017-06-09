Season 2 of ‘Last Chance U’ has a launch date

Mississippi’s junior college ranks will once again be splashed across popular streaming website Netflix next month.
Netflix posted a tweet Friday afternoon of a GIF with players running across EMCC’s field.
“The hits keep coming. Season 2 of Last Chance U arrives July 21,” Netflix said.
For those who don’t keep up regularly with JUCO football, Season 1 had a twist ending with the Lions banned from post-season competition following a benches-clearing brawl against Mississippi Delta. (SPOILER ALERT ...) EMCC bounced back last year, claiming the MACJC championship in Biloxi.
Coast connection
Former Biloxi kicker Grayson Pontius was among several former Coast standouts to make cameos in Season 1 of LCU. Former Pascagoula lineman Hunter Godfrey and Vancleave kicker Taylor Crabtree were the only South Mississippians on last year’s roster.
While a couple of Coast players will likely make more cameos in Season 2, don’t expect to see much of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. MGCCC’s administration declined Last Chance U’s request to film last season’s game in Perkinston, a 45-7 Lions victory.
“We look forward to an exciting game against EMCC; however, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College has opted out of the filming of EMCC’s reality show,” MGCCC President Mary Graham said in a statement to the Sun Herald.
“What is being portrayed in the series is not representative of what is happening at Gulf Coast. Our focus is building champions both on the field and in the classroom. Fostering character, instilling integrity, and ensuring overall respect for players and coaches is the Gulf Coast way. That is why we say we are #intheblue.”
The Bulldogs and Lions did clash again in the playoffs, with EMCC squeaking out a 27-24 win.
The series was inspired by a 2014 GQ calendar.
