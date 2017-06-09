MGCCC quarterback Larry Sisson throws downfield against PRCC during the second quarter of their game at A.L. May Stadium in Parkinson on Saturday Oct. 22, 2016. MGCCC opens the 2017 season at home against Itawamba.
Junior Colleges

June 09, 2017 1:07 PM

Gulf Coast won’t have to wait long for showdown against East Mississippi

By Patrick Ochs

pochs@sunherald.com

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College released its football schedule Friday with several important dates right out of the gate.

The Bulldogs (5-5 in 2016) open the season Aug. 31 at home against Itawamba (5-4) before visiting rival East Mississippi (11-1) on Sept. 7 for a showdown of perennial powers in Scooba.

A home game Sept. 21 against East Central (5-5) is sandwiched between road dates Sept. 14 at Copiah-Lincoln (6-3) and Sept. 28 at Hinds (2-7).

MGCCC hosts Delta (1-8) on Oct. 5 and Southwest (2-7) on Oct. 12 before visiting arch-rival Pearl River (2-7) on Oct. 21. MGCCC closes out the regular season Oct. 28 against Jones County (6-3). The 3:30 p.m. kickoff will also be the Bulldogs’ homecoming game.

With the exception of Hinds (6:30 p.m.), PRCC (2 p.m.) and JCJC (3:30 p.m.), all of Gulf Coast’s games feature 7 p.m. kickoffs.

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs

