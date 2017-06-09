Former Long Beach star Krystal Goodman was named a NJCAA All-American following a standout freshman season at Chipola College.
Former Long Beach star Krystal Goodman was named a NJCAA All-American following a standout freshman season at Chipola College. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com file
Former Long Beach star Krystal Goodman was named a NJCAA All-American following a standout freshman season at Chipola College. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com file

Junior Colleges

June 09, 2017 10:38 AM

Former Long Beach standout named JUCO All-American

By Patrick Ochs

pochs@sunherald.com

Former Long Beach softball star Krystal Goodman had an outstanding freshman season at Chipola College in Florida.

The former Bearcat was 25-1 with a 0.61 ERA. In 184 innings, Goodman struck out 214 against 29 walks while limiting opponents to a .150 batting average. She also earned one save, nine shutouts and 17 complete games in 30 starts.

Wednesday, Goodman landed a spot as an NJCAA All-American.

Goodman is one of only four freshman to earn a spot on the first team.

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Gulf Coast DE Isaiah Buggs breaks down his commitment to Alabama

Gulf Coast DE Isaiah Buggs breaks down his commitment to Alabama 2:28

Gulf Coast DE Isaiah Buggs breaks down his commitment to Alabama
Turkey song brings football players to child's Thanksgiving program 1:32

Turkey song brings football players to child's Thanksgiving program
Loaded MGCCC hits practice field 1:27

Loaded MGCCC hits practice field

View More Video

Sports Videos