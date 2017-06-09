Former Long Beach standout named JUCO All-American

Former Long Beach softball star Krystal Goodman had an outstanding freshman season at Chipola College in Florida.
The former Bearcat was 25-1 with a 0.61 ERA. In 184 innings, Goodman struck out 214 against 29 walks while limiting opponents to a .150 batting average. She also earned one save, nine shutouts and 17 complete games in 30 starts.
Wednesday, Goodman landed a spot as an NJCAA All-American.
Goodman is one of only four freshman to earn a spot on the first team.
