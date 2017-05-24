Coast baseball standouts fill out All-MACJC, Region 23 teams

Junior college baseball honors have been rolling in this week. The All-MACJC and Region 23 teams were announced earlier in the week, featuring plenty of names familiar to Coast baseball fans.
The All-MACJC first team was composed of Tyler Evans and Dylan Mills-Derouen from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College; Fred Franklin, Erick Hoard, Tanner Huddleston, Logan Robbins, Ben Stiglets and Shelton Wallace of Jones; Hunter Wilson of Coahoma; Jaylyn Williams of Copiah-Lincoln; Billy Cameron and Cole Prestegard of East Central; Mike Farnell and Marcus Ragan of East; Jackson Mitchell and Caleb Morgan of Hinds; Brodie Threet of Holmes; Tyreque Reed and J.T. Salter of Itawamba; Cole Marsh and Nathan Pilutti of Mississippi Delta; Tucker Childress and Bailey Walker of Northeast; David Herrington of Northwest.
Pearl River Community College landed Simon Landry, Lucas Scott, Colby White, Luke Bradley and Peyton Lee on the All-MACJC second team, which is announced by each school individually. Champ Davison, Mason Sullivan and Logan McGrew represented MGCCC. Jones, which features many former Coast prep players, added Mason Strickland, Will Freeman, Jonathan Parker, Luther Woullard, Jacob Hiatt, Caleb Ledet to the second team. Christian Bellew of East Central, also made the second team.
LSU-Eunice’s Michael Claverie and Hunter Feduccia were joined on the All-Region 23 team by Wilson, Prestegard, Reed, Hoard, Huddleston, Robbins, Stiglets, Marsh and Pilutti and Herrington.
